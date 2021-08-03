Cancel
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Fails to practice Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Howard (ankle) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Howard has been dealing with an ankle injury and recently had a setback, per Salguero, keeping him out of Monday's session. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team proceed with caution with their top corner this early in August.

www.cbssports.com

