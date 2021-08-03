Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Fails to practice Monday

Dolphins training camp starts July 27th, 2021 with plenty of Dolphins storylines and players to keep on your radar. On Dolphins Today host Mitchell Renz gives the top 6 players that are GUARANTEED to create camp HYPE. Which players out of Jevon Holland, Myles Gaskin, DeVante Parker, Jaelan Phillips, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, Will Fuller, Andrew Van Ginkel, Bryon Jones, Mike Gesicki and Liam Eichenberg made the list? Dolphins Today is presented by Manscaped! Make sure your BALLS look great by going to https://www.manscaped.com & use CODE DOLPHINS to save 20% & get FREE SHIPPING! Dolphins Training Camp HYPE Watch List: #6: Jevon Holland #5: Myles Gaskin #4: DeVante Parker #3: Jaelen Phillips #2: Jaylen Waddle #1: Tua Tagovailoa Follow Dolphins Today host Mitchell Renz on social media @MitchellRenz365: Instagram: https://www.
Comments / 0