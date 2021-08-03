Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky by Heart: Offering encouragement to my fellow Kentuckians in some areas that need attention

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 4 days ago
I’ve pretty much always been an encourager, one who strives to help others move forward in their lives. This tendency usually takes the form of words, or actions, to aid in resolving another person’s nagging problem(s). Or more boldly, my aim may be to facilitate another’s dreams. To diminish is not my nature; looking for the best in others is my goal. I know many of you feel likewise.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. John Schickel: Protecting liberty in the criminal justice system, different perspective

I want to offer a different perspective from all negative talk about the nation’s and Kentucky’s criminal justice system. With all of its faults, the United States and Kentucky have the best and most admired justice system in the world. It is the envy for many reasons and is one of the reasons why people come from all walks of life to America. What makes the U.S. and Kentucky criminal justice systems different than those anywhere else in the world? Let’s review the three significant and central tenets that make a difference.
Scott County, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Art Lander’s Outdoors: Removal of low head dams helps fisheries, improves quality, safety for kayakers

In recent years the removal of low head dams has increased across the country, especially in the states east of the Mississippi River. According to American Rivers, a national river conservation organization, 69 dams were removed in 2020 in 23 states, restoring 624 miles of river. The states with the most dam removals in 2020 were: Ohio, 11; Massachusetts, six, and New York, six.
MusicPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: From small events to large festivals, planners have a duty to keep safety in mind

Kentucky is a state where people like to have a good time and love to celebrate. Whether you’re interested in the state’s history and heritage, car shows, horses, music, arts, comedy, antiques, bourbon, wine, beer; or wildly delightful foods such as ham, barbeque, cheese, peanuts, etc., there are a variety of fantastic festivals and events throughout the state and across America.
Boone County, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

State sees largest number of new COVID-19 cases in six months; Boone County now in Red Zone

On Wednesday, Kentucky saw its largest number of new COVID-19 cases in six months, with 2,583 reported to state public health officials.  “That’s the most since February 3, when vaccines weren’t available to many parts of our population,” Gov. Andy Beshear in a Facebook video. “We have more people in the hospital with COVID, in the ICU, or on a ventilator, than we have since February. Our positivity rate is now over ten percent, at 10.08%, the highest since January 24.”
AdvocacyPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy, NKY Chamber foundations offer grants to minority, women, veteran-owed small businesses

COVID-19’s impact on the business community nationwide and the Northern Kentucky region specifically will have lasting effects for years to come. Now, as the economy continues to reopen, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Foundation and Duke Energy Foundation are partnering once again to help by providing $75,000 in grants to local minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.
Scott County, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY students among winners in Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs annual Demo Day Competitions

The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) kept pushing boundaries and attaining new heights this summer as it added a second session to give 120 Kentucky teens, up from 72 in previous years, an opportunity to explore their entrepreneurial spirits and pitch their business startup ideas at two highly competitive Demo Days on June 26 and July 24.
Newport, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Elias Roser, Newport’s German Methodist pastor and author

Part 75 of our series, “Resilience and Renaissance: Newport, Kentucky, 1795-2020.”. The Salem Methodist Episcopal Church at Eighth and York Streets in Newport was the home of a German Methodist congregation in Newport that was formed in 1848. Noted for its Gothic Revival architecture, it was designed by the well-known architect Samuel Hannaford. The congregation belonged to the Central German Conference of the Methodist church whose origins go back to the missionary efforts in the 1830s of Rev. Wilhelm Nast (1807-99), the founding father of German Methodism in America.
EducationPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Shot at a Million winner is from Louisville; Julian Sandberg of Beechwood wins full college scholarship

Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the second set of winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the state’s vaccine incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The five student winners of full college scholarships include Ft. Mitchell’s Julian Sandberg, 14, a student at Beechwood High School. “When...
Fort Mitchell, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller participated in panels — one national, one state — recently

Supreme Court of Kentucky Justice Michelle M. Keller of Fort Mitchell recently participated in two panels, one on the national level and another on the state level. She was one of five panelists who took part in a July 8 webinar hosted by the National Conference of Bar Presidents. The program was titled How Bar Associations Can Advance the Rule of Law Now and focused on the important role that bar associations play in “advocating for and defending the rule of law through work with legislatures, courts, and the public.”

