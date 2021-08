The Pulaski River Turtles are now Eastern Division Champions after a 9-1 victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners. Story of the game would be the gem of a game by pitcher Luke Reed, as he threw a complete game with 16 Ks. Bluefield now falls to 26-25 on the season, while Pulaski improves to 32-21 and have clinched first place in the East.