Letter: Colebrook ATV meddling destroys property values

Colebrook’s unneighborly ATV ordinance harms vet. To the Editor: It is very disheartening to find out the town of Colebrook has created an ordinance that prevents anyone who does not own land in their town to receive permission to access an ATV trails via their roads. When I purchased my house in Stewartstown almost 7 years ago I made sure it was located on the ATV trail giving me direct access to downtown. I am a permanently disabled retired veteran and can only ride on occasion. Given Colebrook is supported by many surrounding small towns, including Stewartstown, I can’t help but feel hurt and discriminated against.