Lisa Loeb’s Together Apart, 10 Mini-Musicals Returns To Broadway on Demand

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May Grammy winner Lisa Loeb, conceived and created Together Apart, 10 mini-musicals about connecting on Zoom at the beginning of the pandemic. All the mini-musicals were written, directed, and starring Brown University alumni and evolved out of a Brown Musical Theatre class reunion on Zoom held during the pandemic by graduates from the early ’80s through the late ’90s. The seven-minute musicals are interspersed with short pieces by Eric Kirchberger, who plays Dr. Anthony Fauci.

