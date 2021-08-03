Lisa Loeb’s Together Apart, 10 Mini-Musicals Returns To Broadway on Demand

The Old Globe Theatre commissioned a world premiere musical by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage who directs and choreographs the show at the Globe: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.