Manchester, NH

Letter: 'River Dave' worthy of compassion, respect

By Editorials
Union Leader
 4 days ago

‘River Dave’ is worthy of compassion and respect. To the Editor: The articles about the river hermit called “River Dave” are an eye-catcher. It seems like there is a Judeo-Christian element that is missing from this episode with “River Dave.” The Old Testament teaching of how to deal with the “stranger” in the land and the admonition not to “vex” or “oppress” him is long forgotten or ignored. Even from a secular point of view, it was Friar Tuck in the book Robin Hood, who said, “It is a cold heart that will kick a lame dog from the window sill.”

