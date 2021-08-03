Dusty Hill’s Wife Writes Heartfelt Farewell to ‘The Dust’
Dusty Hill’s wife, Charleen McCrory, posted a heartfelt farewell to her late husband late Monday night (August 2, 2021). The ZZ Top founding bassist and the actress married in 2002. Hill died July 28 at age 72. In McCrory’s post on ZZ Top’s Facebook page, she shared that last Wednesday morning “my greatest love woke me up and we talked and as he was sweetly chatting with me he suddenly stopped and he was gone in an instant.”bestclassicbands.com
