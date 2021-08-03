Dusty Hill’s Wife Writes Heartfelt Farewell to ‘The Dust’

Industry veteran Bob Merlis has been involved with publicity efforts on behalf of ZZ Top for the better part of four decades of the band’s 50+ year existence. He was publicity director at Warner Bros. Records when the group signed with that label in the late 1970s and estimates that he’s seen them perform more than 120 times over the years. Here, he remembers Dusty Hill, the group’s bassist since 1970, who died Wednesday at the age of 72. Yesterday’s passing of ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill took an emotional toll here, as my many encounters with him over the years were...