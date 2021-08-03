Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 2nd)

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. sees 100,000 new Covid cases in a single day, more companies adding vaccine or testing requirements, and new warnings for unvaccinated pregnant women.Aug. 3, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

182K+
Followers
26K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

‘I’m Not Going to Wait Another 6 Months,’ said Americans who lie to get a third COVID shot.

‘I’m Not Going to Wait Another 6 Months,’ said Americans who lie to get a third COVID shot. A growing number of Americans are obtaining a third COVID-19 vaccine shot through unethical means. While several vaccine manufacturers predict that booster injections will be required soon, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to authorize any for use in the general population.
Celebritiessoapoperanetwork.com

Former ‘Days of our Lives’ Actor Sets the Record Straight After Facebook Impersonator Makes False Return Claims

This weekend wasn’t fun or relaxing for actor Peter Reckell who was the center of a Facebook scam in which an impersonator raised the hopes of fans with word that he’d soon be returning to “Days of our Lives” as Bo Brady in the near future. Fortunately, Reckell himself set the record straight after Facebook and Twitter were lit ablaze with Bope fans looking forward to what’s next for the character who last appeared on the soap in 2016 as a ghost of sorts, nearly one year after the character died in the arms of his fancy face, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), after revealing he had an irreversible brain tumor.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

North Dakota turns vaccination campaign toward children

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department on Friday continued its campaign to promote the safety and necessity of COVID-19 vaccinations, this time focusing on getting shots for children before school resumes this fall. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with just...
Public Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

Answering Questions About Delta Variant, COVID-19 Vaccination

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am hearing more about the delta variant and am worried about my family’s risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. My husband and I are vaccinated for COVID-19, but some of our extended family members are not. They don’t seem concerned about the new variant. Can you share more information about it and the importance of being vaccinated for COVID-19?

Comments / 0

Community Policy