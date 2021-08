Twitter has added tons of new features to its Progressive Web App(PWA) through a server-side update. The Twitter PWA now fully supports Voice Tweets, which now includes improved controls, audio dock playback, and captions. Twitter PWA users will also be able to use Google account to sign in or sign up to the microblogging site. The ability to adjust conversation control settings for a Tweet after it’s been sent is another useful feature that was missing in the Twitter PWA, but thanks to the latest update, those using the Twitter web client can now do that.