Hornets announce 2021 Las Vegas Summer League roster

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix days before the 2021 NBA Summer League tips off at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev., the Charlotte Hornets have announced their roster. Due to the Mason Plumlee/JT Thor trade not being made official until August 6, Thor isn’t listed on the roster but it’s presumed that he will be on the team as well. LiAngelo Ball, James Bouknight and Kai Jones highlight the newcomers while Vernon Carey Jr., Nate Darling, Arnoldas Kulboka, Nick Richards, Grant Riller and Xavier Sneed all have varying levels of experience with the organization.

