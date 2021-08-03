Avangrid, PNM try to sweeten deal for New Mexico ratepayers
The Connecticut- and Spain-based electric utilities that hope to merge with Public Service Company of New Mexico have sweetened their offer somewhat. In testimony filed last week with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, an executive and board member with those companies said he would offer a better benefit to PNM ratepayers, increase the state economic development contribution and make a bit of a concession on a sticky board of directors issue.www.santafenewmexican.com
