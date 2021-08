A brand new Predator movie is on the way, and we finally have some details about the upcoming franchise prequel. Collider reports that Disney's Jungle Cruise producers John Davis and John Fox have been producing the new Predator film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), which is titled Skull. Davis and Fox explained to the outlet that the movie is nearly done filming, and is "probably three-quarters of the way through" production.