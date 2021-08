The value of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges has fallen sharply in recent days, as Beijing clamped down on its booming private-education industry shortly after reining in many of its biggest technology companies. Both moves came against a backdrop of rising tensions between China and the U.S. and discussions over whether one government or the other could force so-called delistings. The sudden drop in stock prices opened up another possibility: that some Chinese stocks could be delisted the old-fashioned way, by no longer being worth enough. But there are other pathways that could lead to a departure of some firms from U.S. exchanges. Here is a look at the possibilities and their potential impact.