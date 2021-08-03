Cancel
The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Says She's "Done" After Her "Front-Runner" Quits the Show

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an episode of The Bachelorette that will likely rank among the most stunning in the franchise's history, Katie Thurston appears to have thrown in the towel on her season. On Monday, August 2, the hometowns episode saw Katie feeling optimistic as ever about the process as she headed into her playful and romantic dates with her final three contestants: Blake, Justin and Greg. By the end of the episode, Greg had experienced a shocking change of heart and walked away from the show, leaving Katie in tears in the bathroom and telling co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe that she wants to end the season and book a flight back home to Seattle. The drama was foreshadowed a bit by Greg catching a...

