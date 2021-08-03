The Bachelorette Recap: Did a Shocking Exit Just Tank the Whole Season?

We never would’ve guessed that Black Monday‘s third season would morph into a quasi-slasher film, but here we are!. In Sunday’s finale, the identity of the killer was finally revealed (more on that below), as Mo and Dawn headed to the altar to exchange fake vows, unaware of how many real feelings the faux-wedding would trigger. But the group had to maintain its focus (well, whatever focus was possible amid the mountains of cocaine they snorted) in order to lure the killer out with the Plan Boys’ ridiculous schemes. Did everyone survive the chaos? Let’s recap!