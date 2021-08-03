Syfy Wants You to Design New Chucky Posters

After a 2019 film reboot that left much to be desired from a scripting perspective, despite a game performance form Mark Hamill, it wouldn’t have been terribly surprising to see the Child’s Play franchise slink back to the cultural subconscious for a decade or so. That wasn’t good enough for original series creator Don Mancini, however, and so now we’ve got a new take on the original killer doll franchise—a Chucky TV series on Syfy that gets back to the basics of the character, even as it presents an interesting new relationship between Chucky and his teenage “owner.” A first trailer for Chucky dropped today, which you can see below. The official series synopsis is as follows: