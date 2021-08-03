Cancel
Syfy Wants You to Design New Chucky Posters

By Eric Vespe
 4 days ago

Are you a horror fan with a good eye for graphic design or an artist looking to get their foot in the door? Maybe you’re a serial killer who cursed your way into a child’s toy? If any of those sound like you, then listen up because Syfy is looking for you. Syfy put the […]

hypebeast.com

Syfy and USA Unveil Creepy New Trailer of 'The Legacy of Chucky' TV Series

Syfy and USA have shared a brand new trailer for its forthcoming horror series, The Legacy of Chucky, during its panel at Comic-Con@Home. A followup to 2017’s Cult of Chucky, the TV series stars Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, who is described by Child’s Play franchise creator Don Mancini as “a 14-year-old gay boy who’s bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother.” After purchasing Chucky at a yard sale, he seemingly begins to succumb to the evil doll’s influence as Chucky begins a series of murders that reveal the town’s “deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets.”
TV SeriesCollider

'Chucky' Trailer Scares Up a Release Date on SYFY

SYFY and USA Networks have released the first full trailer for the upcoming Chucky TV series, which hails from series creator Don Mancini and reintroduces the titular serial killer doll to terrorize a whole new generation. The trailer was officially given its world premiere as part of the show's Comic-Con@Home panel today, revolving around the 30+ year legacy of the Child's Play franchise and featuring never-before-seen interviews with Mancini and many fan-favorite cast members. The series will premiere on SYFY and USA this fall.
vitalthrills.com

Brand New Cherry Flavor Trailer and Character Posters!

Netflix has provided us with the official trailer and character posters for limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor, launching on the streaming service on August 13, 2021. In the eight-episode series, a filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge – and kittens.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Watch the Ghoulish First Trailer for SyFy's Chucky Series

After a 2019 film reboot that left much to be desired from a scripting perspective, despite a game performance form Mark Hamill, it wouldn’t have been terribly surprising to see the Child’s Play franchise slink back to the cultural subconscious for a decade or so. That wasn’t good enough for original series creator Don Mancini, however, and so now we’ve got a new take on the original killer doll franchise—a Chucky TV series on Syfy that gets back to the basics of the character, even as it presents an interesting new relationship between Chucky and his teenage “owner.” A first trailer for Chucky dropped today, which you can see below. The official series synopsis is as follows:
creativeboom.com

Playful new issue of LogoArchive wants you to tear up its pages

Popular among designers for its explorations of contemporary concerns and forgotten interests in design practice, LogoArchive is a series of light booklets that balance thoughtful texts with the appealing forms of modernist symbols. But for this extra issue, pLAy, editor Richard Baird decided it was time to add some levity to the series by working with Jim Sutherland.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Chucky Full Trailer Arrives and Makes a New Friend in the Child's Play Sequel

Chucky will be back to doing what he does best in October as revealed in an all-new Chucky trailer from Syfy. Straight out of [email protected] on Sunday, the network released the full trailer for the anticipated horror series that will bring back the original Chucky for much more murder and mayhem. The trailer, along with the full [email protected] panel, have both since been released online, and you can check them out below.
weandthecolor.com

Download Vintage Overprint Poster Design Templates for Adobe Photoshop

Available as fully editable Photoshop files, this bundle of vintage overprint poster design templates can be downloaded for free with an Adobe Stock trial subscription. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Patrick, this bundle includes a range of eye-catching vintage overprint poster design templates. All prints are based on a size of 2024 x 2896 px. You can use them for both personal and commercial projects. The files are easily customizable in Adobe Photoshop. Please note, any sample text is for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Tilly Shares New Look At Chucky Doll In Syfy Series

This October, Chucky is back in his own self-titled TV series. Following MGM rebooting the film franchise in 2019, creator Don Mancini is continuing the story of Charles Lee Ray on the small screen. And, where Chucky goes, fans know to expect Tiffany Valentine to be close behind. Sure enough, Jennifer Tilly is returning as Chucky’s bride in the upcoming show, with the actress constantly treating us to BTS pics from the set on social media.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Chucky: USA Network, SYFY Release Child's Play Series Official Trailer

At today's Comic-Con@Home virtual event, USA Network and SYFY presented a featurette celebrating 30-plus years of the "Child's Play" franchise and its iconic lead character Chucky. So it was only appropriate that franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle) discussed where the franchise has been as it readies for a look towards the future in the form of the upcoming series Chucky. Set to premiere on October 12 with Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones joining the franchise, viewers were also treated to an official trailer that offers a ton more about the upcoming series' backstory.
heyuguys.com

Win The Art of Movie Posters book

To mark the release of The Art of Movie Posters, out now and dispatching from 31st August, we’ve been given 2 copies of the book to give away. Explore the work of prominent and contemporary poster designers including never-before-seen sketches and commentary in The Art of Movie Posters. The perfect hardcover collectible book for movie fans, artists and designers. Foreward by Matt Ferguson.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

New Teaser Trailer And Posters For ARMY OF THIEVES

#Netflix has released these official teaser trailer and new key arts for ARMY OF THIEVES which is coming to Netflix fall 2021. Produced By: Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, Matthias Schweighöfer. Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen. ABOUT:. In...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Marvel Drops New Shang-Chi Poster and Featurette

There are a lot of Marvel stories coming this year, and the next MCU film is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the ’70s, Shang-Chi headlined the Master of Kung Fu comic, and his father was the Yellow Claw. However, the MCU is slightly changing that. Instead, Shang-Chi’s father is now the Mandarin. Regardless, the core idea remains of Shang-Chi rebelling against his father’s legacy. But he can’t run forever.

Comments / 0

