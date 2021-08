Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is a not-for-profit, accredited organization with its purpose being to improve the bodies, minds and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of therapeutic horsemanship. Horseback riding provides many therapeutic benefits and is an excellent way for people with disabilities to learn new skills. It is a thoroughly enjoyable experience which creates a special relationship between the rider and the horse. The ability to control a horse as well as one's one body inspires self-confidence, responsibility and teamwork.