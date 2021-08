Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots came to an end after eight immensely dramatic seasons back in July, and the finale packed in enough twists that a Season 9 just to explore the aftermath wouldn't have been unwelcome. That said, the finale also saw some big deaths, so at least some characters wouldn't be back even if The Haves and the Have Nots did somehow return. Reneé Lawless' Katheryn Cryer was one of those to die, and she went out with a brutal on-screen death that left the actress with some distinct feelings about the experience, which she has shared.