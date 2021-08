SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After months of searching, the San Jose Police arrested the third suspect Wednesday in a shooting back in December of last year that injured two people. Officers arrested 19-year-old San Jose resident Angel Gomez on an outstanding warrant Wednesday and booked him in Santa Clara County Jail. His accomplices, brothers Ezau and Issac Martinez, 21 and 25 respectively, were arrested in Arizona back in June. Police arrested all three for attempted homicide stemming from a shooting in San Jose on Dec. 21, 2020. At 1:06 p.m., in the Alviso neighborhood of San Jose, three men approached the...