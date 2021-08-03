Cancel
Joe Looney gives Giants lots of versatility on offensive line

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot since he was 10 years old. That is the last time Joe Looney recalls being told to “run a lap.”. Looney is 30 years old, so that is a lot of time between laps. The big offensive lineman took a jog around the field Monday during his first real training camp practice with the Giants. He signed on Saturday and participated in a light workout with his new team during a community service event in Newark. This was more of a debut for Looney, and a bad center-quarterback exchange with Daniel Jones — Looney said he snapped the ball too early — prompted head coach Joe Judge to send both players out on a run.

