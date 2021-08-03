Joe Looney gives Giants lots of versatility on offensive line

As discussed in our initial coverage of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders getting upset at a reporter addressing him by his first name rather than as “Coach,” there’s long been debate in the sports media world about if coaches should be addressed by their first name or by their title. The Sanders situation was notable as an unusual case of a coach getting mad about being called by his first name, though, and it was particularly notable as something that drew headlines away from the later story of Sanders and Jackson State blocking a reporter from covering their team over a previous story on a domestic violence charge against a recruit. Now, New York Giants’ offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (in his second year in that role following a 2010-19 head coaching role with the Dallas Cowboys) has pulled a similar move, telling reporters to call him “Coach”: