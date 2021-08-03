Report: Trae Young, Hawks agree on 5-year extension

Just about an hour ago, it was revealed that the Boston Celtics would be trading Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn and a second round pick in 2023. This was a move that many fans saw coming as it became clear the Celtics needed to move on in order to create cap space for future moves in free agency. The Celtics have underachieved in recent years, and unfortunately, Thompson simply wasn't the answer moving forward.