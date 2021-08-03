Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Trae Young, Hawks agree on 5-year extension

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks and the team's star point guard reached a deal on a new contract that could reach in excess of $200 million. Shawn previously worked as a journalist for several local newspapers until he realized the potential of internet for news reporting. He joined the team as a contributor which provided him a platform to dedicate his experience and knowledge for a wider range of audience. He excels in curating business news for the website.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Trae Young Hawks#The Atlanta Hawks#Star Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Tristan Thompson Traded Once Again Following Hawks Deal

Just about an hour ago, it was revealed that the Boston Celtics would be trading Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn and a second round pick in 2023. This was a move that many fans saw coming as it became clear the Celtics needed to move on in order to create cap space for future moves in free agency. The Celtics have underachieved in recent years, and unfortunately, Thompson simply wasn't the answer moving forward.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Trae Young’s epic game-winner in Pro-Am League

It may be the offseason but Trae Young is still making waves on the basketball court. The Atlanta Hawks stud recently took part in a Pro-Am game in his hometown of Oklahoma City. Young’s performance featured a trademark game-winner from the All-Star point guard and it garnered quite a lot of praise on the mean streets of social media — including an epic reaction from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young reacts to teammate asking for Rolex amid big money extension

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young just got paid. As he inked a 5-year, $207 million contract on Tuesday, Young is set to get paid an average of over $40,000,000 per year – more than enough to buy whatever he pleases. Teammate Solomon Hill immediately took notice, as he sent out a tweet on Wednesday angling to get some new bling from Young and Hawks forward John Collins:
NBAYardbarker

Dame Lillard responds to getting benched by Gregg Popovich

Damian Lillard is known as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is so effective at the end of games, in fact, that the closing moments of outings have become known as Dame Time. Unfortunately for him, Lillard hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase that portion of his game...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young adding appearance on ‘The Shop’ to busy offseason

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 29: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts to a Clint Capela #15 basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: 3 things to watch for during Summer League

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: Jalen Johnson is interviewed after being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The Atlanta Hawks Summer League squad began practicing on Wednesday,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Team USA needs Trae Young’s desire to represent

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young had an incredible season. He led his team to an unlikely playoff berth and then played with so much passion and heart that the narrative around him is going to keep on changing, especially if he can keep winning. Still, despite having such a successful...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Thanks for the memories Nathan Knight

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks have moved on from Nathan Knight as he signed on with the Milwaukee Bucks. Knight, who was the victim of a COVID shortened season in the G-League, meaning that he did not get to develop in a way that he otherwise could have.
NBAoklahoman.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young signed max NBA contracts. How do they compare?

Two Oklahoma point guards agreed to contract extensions this week that could pay them a combined $344 million, and upwards of $400 million, through 2027. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hawks star and former Sooner Trae Young both inked five-year deals worth $172 million in base salary — an average of $34.4 million per season.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Trae Young lands max deal with Hawks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star G Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension, his agent Omar Wilkes of @KlutchSports tells ESPN. 1 day ago – via Twitter JeffSchultzATL. Jeff Schultz: The Hawks and guard Trae Young are expected to finalize terms on a max...

Comments / 0

Community Policy