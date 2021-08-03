How can this be reconciled?

Many believe that once a person is saved and becomes a Christian, all of their problems will soon be solved and life will all be rosy for them. There are many preachers today that peddle this falsehood around by means of the so-called gospel of wealth and health. But I want to disabuse our minds and say that wealth and health are not what I read in New Testament Scripture. I rather read a lot about suffering. Read for instance the book of 1 Peter and you will find that in every chapter appears the word “suffer” or “suffering.” First Peter, it has been said, is to the New Testament what the book of Job is to the Old Testament. Jesus said, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23). Christ’s invitation to “come after [Him]” or “follow [Him]” was an allusion to His own suffering (Matthew 26:39; Philippians 2:8; Hebrews 5:8). The word “cross” refers to the challenges involved in Christian living. Christians are not immune to suffering.