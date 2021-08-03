‘Anjunabeats Rising’ Offers Up Fresh Soundscapes on Eighth Edition
K-MRK and Harry Diamond, Chris Giuliano and Natalie Major, and Tygris are the latest artists to join the Anjunabeats Rising series!. As the final full month of summer begins, Anjunabeats is keeping the vibes rolling in full with the latest volume of their Anjunabeats Rising series. Featuring fresh faces that the label has curated who are the future of the dance music scene, the series has already delivered some absolutely sensational tunes over the past seven editions. Now, on the heels of the news that Anjunabeats Worldwide would be changing its name to the Anjunabeats Rising Residency, the 8th edition has officially landed.edmidentity.com
