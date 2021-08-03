Cancel
Winchester, VA

Clubs & organizations

Winchester Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frederick County Rotary Club recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The club was chartered in March 1991 as the Rotary Club of Stephens City, with 22 members. Lewis Costello Sr., Jim Stutzman Sr. and Art Fulton spearheaded the club’s creation, which grew over the years to 50 members at one point. In 2010, the club changed its name to the Rotary Club of Frederick County. The club actively assists local nonprofit groups, including cutting and delivering more than 900 loads of firewood for CCAP for people in need.

