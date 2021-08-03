Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction City Council holds affordable housing workshop

By Tom Ferguson
nbc11news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday evening. Among the topics discussed: affordable housing. The council discussed the issue with Root Policy Research, a housing research firm. The council is still in the early stages of developing an affordable housing strategy. Options discussed this evening included using available land owned by the city, county, and state for affordable housing. City Council is also interested in seeing how other cities in Colorado have addressed housing, and learning from those examples.

Comments / 1

