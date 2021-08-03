Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Max Extension With Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's extension is officially official.
After a little speculation and lots of reassurance from general manager Sam Presti, Gilgeous-Alexander was finally able to put pen to paper Monday night, signing a 5-year, $172 million extension with OKC, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Presti has been adamant that Gilgeous-Alexander was a top priority for the Thunder, despite plenty of rumors swirling around near the NBA Draft.
Here's a breakdown of Gilgeous-Alexander's contract, per Bobby Marks:
2022/23- $29.75M
2023/24- $32.13M
2024/25- $34.51M
2025/26- $36.89M
2026/27- $39.27M
“We don’t need to," Presti said on talking about the rumors. "I think everyone in this zoom call was at our end of season press conference. I said we were looking forward to [signing SGA to an extension]. We live in the age of social media and people are going to manufacture things.”
Acquired in the famed Paul George trade, Gilgeous-Alexander has been the shining centerpiece to the Thunder's rebuild.
The 6-foot-6 guard has shown significant improvement in his time with Oklahoma City, bordering on the brink of an All-Star bid by averaging 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season.
He missed a large chunk of games at the end of last season due to a plantar fasciitis injury. The Thunder were 16-19 with Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup and 6-31 without him.
