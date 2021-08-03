Enjoy Views Of The Bay Bridge With A Burger At The Legendary Red’s Java House In Northern California
By Emerson
There are some restaurants that don’t even require an introduction – we’ll give ’em one anyway, though! Red’s Java House is a legendary burger joint on the pier that has been serving up hearty eats since the 1950s. This place is far from flashy, but it’s the delicious food and the iconic setting that’s made it so beloved by locals and visitors alike. Here, you can enjoy views of the Bay Bridge while chowing down on one of the best greasy burgers around. Is there anything better than that?
Have you been to Red’s Java House? What’s your order? It’s easy to see why this place has become a San Francisco icon. Sound off in the comments below!
Two drunk women apparently snuck into a restaurant over the weekend to cook up some dumplings—and the founder poked fun at them online. Xi'an Famous Foods, the restaurant in question, is best known for slapping and stretching the dough for their hand-pulled noodles. The restaurant founder Jason Wang took to the company's Facebook to discuss the situation in detail. He even included the Nest video camera footage that he uploaded to his YouTube channel."So, two trespassers came in and started trying to cook dumplings (inexplicably, in cold water). While we can respect that one has cravings for our food late...
A popular seafood bar has slammed 'aggressive' customers who refused to pay their £107 food bill after 'planting' plastic in their meal. Jamie MacLean, 36, has owned Mackerel Sky Seafood Bar with his wife Nina, also 36, for the past seven years. He said staff at the tapas bar in...
A restaurant in Washington state that racked up hundreds of thousands in fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions closed permanently this weekend, citing an inability to hire staff and difficulties getting food supplies delivered on time. The establishment, Spiffy's Restaurant and Bakery, continued to stay open for indoor dining at the...
San Francisco is a young city. At less than two centuries old, it hasn’t had much time to gather legends. Many are ghost stories, and most center around the chaotic Gold Rush years. But if you look for lists of San Francisco’s most famous myths, you will likely see a more recent entry into the canon: the poached eggs murder.
Experiencing traditional Thai CuisineMadMax Chef/Unsplash. It’s been a difficult past year and a half for restaurants, both here in Tucson and around the world. Several fan-favorite and longstanding establishments have closed their doors here in the Old Pueblo, and while restaurants are currently allowed to function at full capacity, there will likely be more restaurants that simply are not able to withstand the financial impact from the extended closures. That list now includes one of the few Thai restaurants here in town.
(Natural News) Basilico’s Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach, Calif., has a new requirement for diners: no vaccinated patrons allowed. The popular Southern California eatery has notoriously flouted all Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions from the government since the very beginning, including indoor dining restrictions, mask mandates, and now Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent proclamation that only jabbed people in the Golden State are allowed to take off their masks.
An eagle-eyed shopper has spotted a limited-edition Mars Bar in a corner shop in Victoria. The woman noticed a rare 'Mars Raspberry Smash' flavour earlier this week in 7-Eleven Geelong North, and posted a photo of her discovery to Instagram food blog, Food Finds Geelong. In the caption of the...
Sometimes you need to get away for the weekend, but you don’t know quite what you want to do. Maybe you’re stuck between wanting to get lost in nature and spending a quiet weekend resting in a picturesque small town. Wherever you go, you want to make the most of your short trip. If this […]
This video, taken by an ALERTWildfire monitoring camera near Susanville, shows blowing smoke on Thursday as plumes eventually cover the horizon and cast a Martian glow. Similar scenes were recorded by people elsewhere in Lassen County. Via Storyful.
If you’re the type of person that prefers to have plenty of options, then the business featured here may just be your cup o’ tea! The Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe has several locations around Northern California. Putting a unique twist on a beverage that’s been around for millennia, this cafe boasts a variety of […]
As the ultimate form of comfort food, there isn’t anything a hot, fresh-baked chicken pot pie can’t fix. This restaurant in Northern California is dedicated to making sure that you can get your pot pie fix anytime you’d like. The Chicken Pie Shop in Walnut Creek has some of the best dang chicken pot pie you’ve ever tasted, along with all types of savory varieties. Make it your mission to try them all and stop into this wholesome eatery pronto.
Were you aware that America’s largest traveling observation wheel is currently located right here in Northern California? Here until 2025, this traveling attraction is definitely one that’s worth checking out. The massive rotating wheel serves as the perfect vantage point for taking in views of Golden Gate Park and all of San Francisco. Pack a picnic, head to the park, and make a day of riding this wheel for an awesome outing in The City!
Ten restaurants throughout the Bay Area have been added to Michelin's California recommendations list, the famed restaurant guide announced Wednesday. The list is intended to bridge the gap between the 2019 guide and this year's upcoming Bib Gourmand and star awards. The prestigious restaurant guide elected to skip awarding stars in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Welcome to your own personal paradise. Hiding in the beautiful town of Arcata in Northern California is a relaxation destination like no other. Here, visitors can sit back and soak their worries away in an outdoor hot tub that’s been made to mimic the traditional Finnish style. Surrounded by rustic beauty and the tranquility of […]
Get ready to see Old Town Sacramento as you’ve never seen it before – from the Sacramento River with a delicious cocktail in hand! City Cruises Sacramento offers a variety of cocktail cruises in which you’ll enjoy breathtaking views from the river while enjoying the company of friends and family. It definitely makes for a […]
Earlier this year, Lonely Planet’s travel pros toted up a list of the Golden State’s 15 best hiking trails. It’s a glorious one, filled with Sierra trails and seaside jaunts, as well as volcanic and glacier-carved terrain, and it covers the entire state, from La Jolla’s Torrey Pines to the Pacific Crest.
Petrie Ventures and McGrath Development acquired the Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant on July 15, helmed by Walt Petrie and Tim McGrath. The Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant are located at the base of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Kent Island at 357 Pier One Road, Stevensville, MD 21666. Petrie and McGrath plan to make enhancements to the marina’s existing offerings to include improvements to the marina, service yard and ship store; reopening of the Tiki Bar in the spring of 2022; improvements to the overall experience for slip holders while encouraging visitors and transient slip use; and a redevelopment plan for residential development within the next few years.
A raging wildfire that swept through the tiny Northern California mountain town of Greenville has leveled most of its historic downtown and left blocks of homes in ashes. (Aug. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/94686d78924f49458d5514a5833ec073.
There is no doubt that a hamburger is one of the tastiest and best sandwiches in existence! Every bite seems to be an explosion of food flavors. Probably because of this, almost everyone loves eating it, and almost all restaurants carry it on their menu.
