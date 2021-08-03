Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Enjoy Views Of The Bay Bridge With A Burger At The Legendary Red’s Java House In Northern California

By Emerson
Posted by 
Only In Northern California
Only In Northern California
 4 days ago

There are some restaurants that don’t even require an introduction – we’ll give ’em one anyway, though! Red’s Java House is a legendary burger joint on the pier that has been serving up hearty eats since the 1950s. This place is far from flashy, but it’s the delicious food and the iconic setting that’s made it so beloved by locals and visitors alike. Here, you can enjoy views of the Bay Bridge while chowing down on one of the best greasy burgers around. Is there anything better than that?

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9Rn4_0bFwDQzA00
Red's Java House has been serving up food on Pier 30 since 1955. The no-frills eatery is emblematic of San Francisco's working-class roots and is still to this day one of the city's most beloved food joints.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224D4t_0bFwDQzA00
Red's is the type of place that brings in people from all walks of life and it's easy to see why. The cheap but tasty food and the waterfront setting combine to make one memorable dining experience. Even the dingy appearance has an appealing charm to it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsH86_0bFwDQzA00
When you think of San Francisco, sourdough is what comes to mind. Well, it only makes sense that Red's famous food item is the sourdough cheeseburger. Their beef burgers are served on authentic San Francisco Sourdough with onions, pickles, and yellow mustard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btwSb_0bFwDQzA00
At just over $6, the hamburger is a cheap eat that satisfies on all fronts. In fact, we'd dare to say it's one of the best burgers in Northern California! Add on a side of garlic fries or chili for a truly iconic meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLPlV_0bFwDQzA00
Also on the menu are Red's famous hot dogs, fish and chips, tuna fish sandwich, and an egg salad sandwich. Red's keeps it simple and that's just the way it should be.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyUab_0bFwDQzA00
You can enjoy your burger either indoors or outdoors. Either way, you'll be granted an amazing waterfront view of the Bay Bridge. It doesn't get more San Francisco than this!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAvyJ_0bFwDQzA00
Whether you're visiting the city or a local, you should definitely treat yourself to a lunch trip to Red's. Visit their website to see the full menu and learn more about the restaurant's long history.

Have you been to Red’s Java House? What’s your order? It’s easy to see why this place has become a San Francisco icon. Sound off in the comments below!

Comments / 10

Only In Northern California

Only In Northern California

2K+
Followers
303
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Northern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger Joint#Bay Bridge#Food Drink#Java House#Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Independent

Two drunk women in New York walked into closed restaurant and tried to cook dumplings in cold water

Two drunk women apparently snuck into a restaurant over the weekend to cook up some dumplings—and the founder poked fun at them online. Xi'an Famous Foods, the restaurant in question, is best known for slapping and stretching the dough for their hand-pulled noodles. The restaurant founder Jason Wang took to the company's Facebook to discuss the situation in detail. He even included the Nest video camera footage that he uploaded to his YouTube channel."So, two trespassers came in and started trying to cook dumplings (inexplicably, in cold water). While we can respect that one has cravings for our food late...
Washington StateAOL Corp

50-year-old diner that repeatedly defied COVID-19 restrictions closes

A restaurant in Washington state that racked up hundreds of thousands in fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions closed permanently this weekend, citing an inability to hire staff and difficulties getting food supplies delivered on time. The establishment, Spiffy's Restaurant and Bakery, continued to stay open for indoor dining at the...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Was a San Francisco waitress really killed over poached eggs?

San Francisco is a young city. At less than two centuries old, it hasn’t had much time to gather legends. Many are ghost stories, and most center around the chaotic Gold Rush years. But if you look for lists of San Francisco’s most famous myths, you will likely see a more recent entry into the canon: the poached eggs murder.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Award-Winning Restaurant Closes For Good

Experiencing traditional Thai CuisineMadMax Chef/Unsplash. It’s been a difficult past year and a half for restaurants, both here in Tucson and around the world. Several fan-favorite and longstanding establishments have closed their doors here in the Old Pueblo, and while restaurants are currently allowed to function at full capacity, there will likely be more restaurants that simply are not able to withstand the financial impact from the extended closures. That list now includes one of the few Thai restaurants here in town.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Restaurant That Never Closed And Never Masked Says Only Unvaccinated Diners Allowed

(Natural News) Basilico’s Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach, Calif., has a new requirement for diners: no vaccinated patrons allowed. The popular Southern California eatery has notoriously flouted all Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions from the government since the very beginning, including indoor dining restrictions, mask mandates, and now Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent proclamation that only jabbed people in the Golden State are allowed to take off their masks.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

The Charming Town Of Julian In Southern California Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Sometimes you need to get away for the weekend, but you don’t know quite what you want to do. Maybe you’re stuck between wanting to get lost in nature and spending a quiet weekend resting in a picturesque small town. Wherever you go, you want to make the most of your short trip. If this […] The post The Charming Town Of Julian In Southern California Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
Susanville, CABayInsider

Dixie Fire casts orange glow over Northern California

This video, taken by an ALERTWildfire monitoring camera near Susanville, shows blowing smoke on Thursday as plumes eventually cover the horizon and cast a Martian glow. Similar scenes were recorded by people elsewhere in Lassen County. Via Storyful.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

There’s A Tea Bar In Northern California Where You Can Choose From Dozens Of Tasty Teas

If you’re the type of person that prefers to have plenty of options, then the business featured here may just be your cup o’ tea! The Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe has several locations around Northern California. Putting a unique twist on a beverage that’s been around for millennia, this cafe boasts a variety of […] The post There’s A Tea Bar In Northern California Where You Can Choose From Dozens Of Tasty Teas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

The Chicken Pot Pie Shop In Northern California Serves All Types Of Hot And Savory Pot Pies

As the ultimate form of comfort food, there isn’t anything a hot, fresh-baked chicken pot pie can’t fix. This restaurant in Northern California is dedicated to making sure that you can get your pot pie fix anytime you’d like. The Chicken Pie Shop in Walnut Creek has some of the best dang chicken pot pie you’ve ever tasted, along with all types of savory varieties. Make it your mission to try them all and stop into this wholesome eatery pronto.
San Francisco, CAOnlyInYourState

You Can Ride America’s Largest Traveling Observation Wheel Here In Northern California Until 2025

Were you aware that America’s largest traveling observation wheel is currently located right here in Northern California? Here until 2025, this traveling attraction is definitely one that’s worth checking out. The massive rotating wheel serves as the perfect vantage point for taking in views of Golden Gate Park and all of San Francisco. Pack a picnic, head to the park, and make a day of riding this wheel for an awesome outing in The City!
California StateSFGate

10 Bay Area restaurants added to Michelin's California guide

Ten restaurants throughout the Bay Area have been added to Michelin's California recommendations list, the famed restaurant guide announced Wednesday. The list is intended to bridge the gap between the 2019 guide and this year's upcoming Bib Gourmand and star awards. The prestigious restaurant guide elected to skip awarding stars in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Arcata, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Soak Your Worries Away In An Outdoor Hot Tub At Finnish Country Sauna And Tubs In Northern California

Welcome to your own personal paradise. Hiding in the beautiful town of Arcata in Northern California is a relaxation destination like no other. Here, visitors can sit back and soak their worries away in an outdoor hot tub that’s been made to mimic the traditional Finnish style. Surrounded by rustic beauty and the tranquility of […] The post Soak Your Worries Away In An Outdoor Hot Tub At Finnish Country Sauna And Tubs In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Soak In Views Of Old Town Sacramento When You Go On A Cocktail Cruise In Northern California

Get ready to see Old Town Sacramento as you’ve never seen it before – from the Sacramento River with a delicious cocktail in hand! City Cruises Sacramento offers a variety of cocktail cruises in which you’ll enjoy breathtaking views from the river while enjoying the company of friends and family. It definitely makes for a […] The post Soak In Views Of Old Town Sacramento When You Go On A Cocktail Cruise In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelMercury News

Lonely Planet’s top 9 hiking trails in Northern California

Earlier this year, Lonely Planet’s travel pros toted up a list of the Golden State’s 15 best hiking trails. It’s a glorious one, filled with Sierra trails and seaside jaunts, as well as volcanic and glacier-carved terrain, and it covers the entire state, from La Jolla’s Torrey Pines to the Pacific Crest.
Stevensville, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Bay Bridge Marina and Hemmingway’s Restaurant Changes Hands

Petrie Ventures and McGrath Development acquired the Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant on July 15, helmed by Walt Petrie and Tim McGrath. The Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant are located at the base of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Kent Island at 357 Pier One Road, Stevensville, MD 21666. Petrie and McGrath plan to make enhancements to the marina’s existing offerings to include improvements to the marina, service yard and ship store; reopening of the Tiki Bar in the spring of 2022; improvements to the overall experience for slip holders while encouraging visitors and transient slip use; and a redevelopment plan for residential development within the next few years.
Greenville, INWinchester News Gazette

Fire levels much of small Northern California town

A raging wildfire that swept through the tiny Northern California mountain town of Greenville has leveled most of its historic downtown and left blocks of homes in ashes. (Aug. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/94686d78924f49458d5514a5833ec073.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burger Bars in California

There is no doubt that a hamburger is one of the tastiest and best sandwiches in existence! Every bite seems to be an explosion of food flavors. Probably because of this, almost everyone loves eating it, and almost all restaurants carry it on their menu.

Comments / 10

Community Policy