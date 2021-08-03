Cancel
Scientists need to work on how they give out information

Brunswick News
 4 days ago

At my age I’ll try anything to keep on keeping on. However, I have to add scientists to my list of skeptical advisors, that list beginning with weather persons and economist. It seems the three can be dead wrong, partly wrong, almost right, close to the truth and occasionally right-on...

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Science
Related
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

U.S. Scientists Work to Stave Off Desertification

U.S. scientists are developing technologies and new approaches to reduce desertification and in some cases return harmed land to its earlier fertile condition. A classic example of desertification is the 1930s Dust Bowl period in the United States, which devastated Midwestern states. It was a time when severe droughts combined with poor land-management practices to cause tremendous suffering and economic loss.
ScienceWISH-TV

Scientist shows how vaccination works in a way kids can understand

The word vaccination is being thrown around a lot lately, and it may be leaving a lot of kids confused. Rick Crosslin, scientist in residence for MSD Wayne Township, joined us today with a little history on how we discovered vaccination and how they work. He explained it all in a kid-friendly way using a toy castle and dragon. Watch the video above to see the full segment.
ScienceMinneapolis Star Tribune

After decades of work, scientists finish the human genome

Two decades after the draft sequence of the human genome was unveiled to great fanfare, a team of 99 scientists has finally deciphered the entire thing. They have filled in vast gaps and corrected a long list of errors in previous versions, giving us a new view of our DNA.
Sciencecell.com

Why we need scientists to make sustainable policies

The COVID-19 pandemic taught us the importance of having scientists in public health policymaking. As with the pandemic, humanity faces another crisis at a greater scale: global climate change. Here, two carbontech researchers and Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees reflect on their unique paths toward influencing sustainable policies in government and international organizations. They reason that science advice is often ignored by governments and that we need more STEM scientists in sustainability policymaking. They also offer their advice to other young scientists who are looking to make an impact beyond academia.
Petspetsplusmag.com

People with COVID-19 Often Give It to Their Pets, Scientists Find

It’s common for pets to acquire COVID-19 from owners who are sick with the infection, scientists have found. And sometimes the animals become sick, too, Scientific American reports. Two studies presented at the 2021 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases looked at the issue. The research has not...
Medical & BiotechTechRepublic

Drug discovery company works with ethnobotanists and data scientists

GB Sciences built a database and AI platform to analyze the healing powers of plants from nine traditional medicine practices. GB Sciences' approach to drug discovery combines artificial intelligence and the power of plants to find new treatments based on traditional medicine from around the world. Andrea Small-Howard, its chief science officer and president, said the company is identifying compounds in plants and how the treatments have been used traditionally. "Before computers, drug discovery was done using simplified systems," she said.
Career Development & AdviceCNBC

The smartest people use a simple model and these 6 phrases to say 'no' when they need to, says CEO—here's how it works

Asking for what you want at work is a crucial skill for career growth. But it's just as important to express what you don't want. While "no" is a loaded word, it protects your time, energy and focus. Most people sense they need to say it more often, but tense up at the thought of delivering it. Typically, they realize they should have said no only after they failed to do so.
Public Healthwaheagle.com

Free flow of medical information needed

We have a family member in California who has been under treatment for latent tuberculosis for the past 15 years and has received conflicting advice from doctors concerning Covid vaccination. Just after the July 4 holiday she was bullied by one of her doctors into taking the vaccine, and her vital signs went instantly off the charts in all directions. Ten days and four ER visits later she seems to be out of life-threatening danger and perhaps on the mend.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Public Healthbio.org

The Pandemic Highlights Need for More Women Scientists

Young women should be encouraged to pursue careers in science. With our nation emerging from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, this is a good time to encourage more women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Not only does the STEM field have some of the highest paying jobs,...
Educationasist.org

Meet the Author Series: Autoethnography for Librarians and Information Scientists

The essence of autoethnographic research lies in the deeply sensitive free writing, going back and forth, often writing in chunks and always striving to meet the requirements of rigour for qualitative research. Trying to make a change in the world, while knowing how difficult it can be. Autoethnography for librarians and information scientists is an edited manuscript consisting of twelve chapters written by leading authors in autoethnography per se, as well as from the field of library and information science (LIS). It was written to raise librarians’ and information scientists’ awareness of autoethnography as a deeply personal and rich qualitative research method that can support understanding of their own work experiences and the design of information supportive library and information services for a variety of target groups. The webinar will introduce autoethnography as both a research method and form of therapeutic writing. Although often reported in health sciences, education and other fields, there is limited uptake of autoethnography in the LIS literature. Different types of autoethnography will be noted with specific reference to evocative autoethnography, collaborative autoethnography and analytic autoethnography. The value for librarians in moving from practice to theory, the need for rigor, deeply ethical challenges and Dervin’s sense-making methodology as an alternative method will be covered. Discussion then moves to the contextualised potential of autoethnography in LIS contexts. Three examples will be noted: librarians and cultural competency and autoethnography related to libraries and law enforcement and healthcare librarianship. Keeping momentum in autoethnographic writing and staying abreast of new developments will also be addressed.
WildlifeScience Now

How scientists turned daddy longlegs into ‘daddy shortlegs’

If there’s one defining trait of daddy longlegs, it has to be their legs. Now, scientists have shortened the legs of one species—and turned them into food-handling limbs—by tweaking the arachnids’ DNA expression. To figure out which genes cause these spider relatives to develop long legs, researchers assembled the first...

