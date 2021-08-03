Local Girl Scouts spend summer vacation upgrading Girl Scout hut

Local Girl Scout Troop 3604 tackled a pretty hefty project over the summer vacation. The Girl Scout hut in Long Beach serves about 20 troops on the Coast. During the school year the space is used daily for meetings. It’s been a while since the hut has seen any renovations, but scouts in Troop 3604 decided it was time. Girl Scout Luci Ponthieux said, “We did it mostly for the other troops so they have a nice place to work.”