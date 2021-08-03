Cancel
Public Health

Questions for people against COVID-19 vaccines

Brunswick News
 4 days ago

How many of you where vaccinated for mumps or measles? Who is telling you not to get a coronavirus vaccination?. When did you last hear of someone with small pox or polio? I remember it was before I graduated high school in 1952. Why was that? Do you agree all of us, in spite of our political preference, are entitled to our individual rights? Is defending individual rights superior to your neighbors health? Is it a fact that being unvaccinated means you could be a transmitter of coronavirus? Does that require you to get vaccinated? Does having to obey the law against texting when driving, violate our rights? What about buckling up when driving? Do these laws infringe our individual rights? What about if you want to light up a smoke in a public building?

