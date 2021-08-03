Americans paying 15 cents more at pump on average since May, but Kentucky prices show modest decline
Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. The monthly national gas price average has increased from $3 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. An increase in global crude production is expected this month. However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.www.nkytribune.com
