Kentucky State

Americans paying 15 cents more at pump on average since May, but Kentucky prices show modest decline

Northern Kentucky Tribune
 4 days ago
Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. The monthly national gas price average has increased from $3 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. An increase in global crude production is expected this month. However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.

www.nkytribune.com

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

