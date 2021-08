After what happened against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, the New York Yankees needed a change. A shake-up. A shot in the arm. Brian Cashman did just that yesterday afternoon. The boost came in the form of a trade, in which the Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees parted ways with Diego Castillo and Hoy Jun Park in the deal, and catcher Rob Brantly was returned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the big club's roster.