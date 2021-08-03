Cancel
Niagara County, NY

CHEERS & JEERS: The best — and worst — of the week for Aug. 3

Niagara Gazette
 4 days ago

CHEER: The Niagara County Fair is back after the long Covid pause. When the fair opens on Wednesday, the focus will be family fun, with new shows such as “World of Wonders,” a celebration of big-top history, and Texas Tommy’s (Vegas-touched) Wild West Review, a 12-band lineup, chance to get up-close with kangaroos and camels, and, of course, those beloved 4-H exhibits. Alongside walks through the barns where enterprising youngsters’ rabbits and cavies, poultry, cows, pigs and horses are on show, 4-H exhibits are a showcase of youths’ acquired knowledge and skills in kitchen arts, creative arts, language arts and, naturally in the year 2021, robotics. Add in 75 vendors, 13-and-counting food vendors and a bunch of carnival rides, and it sounds “the” place to be at least part of this week.

