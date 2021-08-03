Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

By James Rabe
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 6 days ago
Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."

Rochester, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

