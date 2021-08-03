Cancel
MLB

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Giants, Dodgers Make Deadline Splashes

By Yahoo! Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings after trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and it did not disappoint. In one of the most thrilling deadlines in recent memory, 10 players who were All-Stars this season were moved, along with plenty more. The Cubs and Nationals dismantled their championship teams from 2016 and 2019, trading Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Anthony Rizzo, and Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

