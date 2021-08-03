Solid second quarter for Premier

Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9M. Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX'or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All numbers are in Canadian dollars, except otherwise noted.