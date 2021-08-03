Cancel
Solid second quarter for Premier

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 17 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN — Net income for Premier Financial Corp. in the second quarter was $31.4 million, up 8 percent over the same three-month span in 2020. The Defiance-based corporation, holding company for Youngstown-based Premier Bank, also reported net income for the first six months of 2021 was $72.4 million, compared to $6.6 million in the first half of 2020. The number, according to Premier, was “substantially impacted” by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp., holding company of the former Home Savings Bank.

