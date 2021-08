Originally Posted On: https://www.franzwitte.com/blog/idaho-fruit-trees. It’s fruit tree time! That is right, hopefully your fruit tree selection is planned and you are ready to head down to Franz Witte, because we have what you need. If not, here are the hottest, sweetest, and most popular fruit trees best suited for Idaho in their respective categories. Early spring is the perfect time to plant fruit trees in the Valley, and while they might not bear fruit right away, a spring flowering show in your yard is always a nice way to welcome the season.