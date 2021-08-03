Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne man sentenced for child molesting

By KATHRYN BASSETT kbassett@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 4 days ago

AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to eight years behind bars for child molesting by Judge Monte Brown in a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday. Cody Gibson, 35, of the 4800 block of Schmucker Drive, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to child molesting where the victim was less than age 14, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement. The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 1 felony, but was amended as part of a plea agreement. He was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl at a house in Garrett.

