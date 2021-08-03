School board meets to approve personnel changes
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board conducted a special meeting Monday morning to approve personnel recommendations prior to the start of the new school year. The board accepted the resignations of: DeKalb High School head baseball coach Tim Murdock; high school girls soccer assistant coach Jordan Wilhelm; high school assistant cheer coach Karlee Miller; high school paraprofessional Heather Morhart; high school food service employee Cynthia Akey; and high school PLC leader Kelsey Pierce.www.kpcnews.com
Comments / 0