DULUTH, Minn.- A new way to enjoy the view of the Duluth harbor is opening up this Wednesday as the DECC starts a weekly barbecue event on its harborside patio deck. Boats, Beverages and Barbecue will feature barbecue from Lincoln Park’s “Howard’s Que” and drinks, all while enjoying the ships and boats passing through, including the sailboats that go out on Wednesdays with the Duluth Yacht Club.