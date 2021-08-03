Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

UMass Lowell’s First Satellite is One Step Closer to Launch

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPACE HAUC, UMass Lowell’s first satellite, recently passed a critical test that cleared the way for its upcoming launch into Earth orbit. The satellite was designed and built by more than 100 students from the Kennedy College of Sciences and the Francis College of Engineering over the course of five years. It is based on the cube satellite (CubeSat) model used worldwide for low-Earth orbit space research.

