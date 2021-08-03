Newly Unearthed Ancient Roman Road Suggests Venice Is Older Than Thought

Machu Picchu, the iconic Inca citadel perched in the llama-filled mountains of Peru, appears to be older than most previously realized, according to a new study. Most archaeologists believe that Machu Picchu was built as an estate for the Inca emperor Pachacuti. If the historical records of the Spanish colonialist are anything to go by, the emperor came to power in 1438 CE, indicating the citadel was constructed at some point between 1440 and 1450 CE depending on how long it took for his army to conquer the local region.