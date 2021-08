The East End, a mixed-use redevelopment project on the old Goodyear Tire & Rubber campus, includes, among other things, the Goodyear Theater, with a capacity of just under 1500. Now the East End has come to an agreement with the Akron Civic Theatre for the civic to book and run the Goodyear Theater. Akron Civic executive director Howard Parr will coordinate programming, which they promise will be diverse.