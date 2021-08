JEREMY WALTNER - PUBLISHER. One year ago, on the last Saturday of July, the Freeman Prairie Arboretum was quiet. The sprawling, 40-acre grounds located on the southwestern portion of Freeman was supposed to be alive with the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the third annual South Dakota Chislic Festival but, like many other things, the 2020 event was canceled because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and the spread of COVID-19.