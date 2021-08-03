Caney Creek Days

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3073 Sq. Ft. Stunning patio home in the gated community of Woodmill Creek - close to I-45 and Town Center! Professionally landscaped, covered front porch with tongue and groove ceiling and lanterns, custom shutters, hardwood flooring in all living areas, hallways and stairs, wine grotto, oversized walk-in attic storage, tankless water heater, and beautiful custom trim work added throughout. Open concept island kitchen with quartz counters, marble backsplash, glass front cabinets with undermount lighting, breakfast bar, custom hardware and lighting overlooks the dining room and den; Two bedrooms (1 could be a study) and owner's retreat on the 2nd floor with luxurious bath and coffee bar; 3rd floor features a game room and 4th bedroom with full bath; two car attached garage with epoxy floor; side courtyard with custom pavers and iron gate fencing.
Comments / 0