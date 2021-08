Joe Burrow had the football world's jaws on the floor with his insane final season at LSU and the No. 1 overall pick at the 2020 draft continued to impress folks at the NFL level. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in the midst of his rookie season last year did prove to be a speed bump for Burrow in his ascent toward becoming one of the better quarterbacks the league has to offer. Despite just that limited view of him, however, those around the Bengals have been extremely impressed with what they've seen out of the young quarterback, In fact, one veteran sees a remarkable similarity between Burrow and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.