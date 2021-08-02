Cancel
Rockets to work sign-and-trade for Daniel Theis, preserve mid-level exception

By Ben DuBose
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bulls will cooperate with the Rockets on a sign-and-trade to send free agent big man Daniel Theis to Houston, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Monday night. While strong mutual interest between Theis and the Rockets had been known for some time, the financial mechanisms for the eventual move were not yet clear.

rocketswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

