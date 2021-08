JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Oh look, it's another heartfelt plea to help Africa. In this case, the call to action has come from Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, and Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). In a recent opinion piece in Al Jazeera, 'It's time to make energy poverty in Africa a thing of the past,' Mr. Timmermans and Mr. Birol correctly describe the huge energy poverty problem in our continent, noting that nearly 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lack reliable electricity.