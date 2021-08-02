Cancel
White-tailed deer are getting coronavirus infections: How big of a problem is that?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince making the leap to people, the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has wrought havoc on human populations. Now the virus appears to be surging among some wild animals as well. A new US government study of white-tailed deer reported that many had been infected, raising the potential that even if the virus is eventually controlled or even eradicated in humans, another common animal could provide it a reservoir and spawn future outbreaks.

