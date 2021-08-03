Cancel
Public Health

Gulfshore Business Daily: August 3

Cover picture for the articleNCH REQUIRING ALL EMPLOYEES TO GET COVID-19 VACCINE. After initially requiring that new hires be vaccinated for COVID-19, NCH Healthcare System is mandating that all leaders, physicians, providers, contract staff and volunteers be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment by Sept. 16. The regional hospital announced the change Friday because of the recent surge in cases. Because NCH said the Delta variant is five times stronger than the original pandemic, it made the decision to have mandatory vaccines for all staff after meeting with physicians and scientists. NCH is one of the first hospitals in Florida to make this move, WINK News reports.

