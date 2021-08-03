Gulfshore Business Daily: August 3

The 2021-2022 United Way campaign chairs are Noelle Branning and Corey Vertich. SURVEY RESULTS: 77% OF RESPONDENTS FEEL SAFER ABOUT TRAVELING NOW. Nearly 77% of surveyed Gulfshore Business Daily readers said they are more apt to make travel plans now, according to responses from a survey included in last week’s newsletters. Some respondents said they feel safer with road trips and wearing masks on planes, while others noted plans to travel outside of the country. Some respondents also said they feel safer to travel now that they are fully vaccinated, while others said they had been traveling throughout the pandemic. Nearly 24% of survey respondents said they are not making travel plans now, and some noted rising COVID cases.